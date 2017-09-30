Wild's Zach Parise: Aiming to practice Monday
Parise (back) is hoping to resume practice Monday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
This effectively rules Parise out for Saturday's preseason finale versus the visiting Stars, and it also means the talented point producer will have missed all seven exhibition contests. Coach Bruce Boudreau detailed what this means for his availability come Opening Night. "If he can practice three real good days with contact, I think he'd like to play on Thursday," Boudreau said. This seems like a rather precarious situation, so monitor it carefully if you have shares in Parise this year.
