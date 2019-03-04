Wild's Zach Parise: Back in action
Parise (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Predators, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Parise was a game-time decision Sunday but apparently decided he was ready to go after warmups. The Minnesota native has 24 goals and 54 points this season, his best point total since the 2014-15 campaign.
