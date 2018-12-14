Wild's Zach Parise: Back-to-back multi-point efforts

Parise recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-1 rout of Florida.

Parise's five points in the past two games have him closing in on a point-per-game pace for the season -- he's up to 29 points through 30 appearances. The 34-year-old winger has already equaled his 15 goals from last season (42 games), but Parise's current career-high 17.6 shooting percentage is likely to regress toward his 11.5 career mark.