Wild's Zach Parise: Buries two against Stars

Parise scored twice during Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

The veteran has now marked the scoresheet in 12 of his past 15 contests and also sports a five-game point streak. Parise has found his offensive form and is up to a respectable 12 goals, nine assists and 112 shots through 38 games. Additionally, after a nagging back injury held him out of 39 games this season, it's encouraging to see Parise scoring consistently again.