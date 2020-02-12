Wild's Zach Parise: Chips in with pair of points
Parise registered a goal and an assist and had three shots in a 4-0 win over Vegas on Tuesday.
Parise tapped home a Kevin Fiala centering feed late in the second period to round out the scoring for the Wild. He also set up a Fiala goal earlier in the frame -- the 400th assist of his career -- putting him on the scoresheet for the eighth time in the last 11 games. The 35-year-old is shooting a career-best 16.1 percent resulting in 21 goals in 56 games.
