Wild's Zach Parise: Cleared to play
Parise has fully recovered from the sternum injury sustained in the series against Winnipeg, NHL.com reports.
Parise is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season in which he only produced 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 42 games. The 33-year-old forward played in his first game situation on Wednesday since the injury sustained in the Winnipeg series, in a 4-on-4 league comprised of NHL players with ties to Minnesota.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Rehab continues in offseason•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Scores power-play goal in loss•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Missing final regular-season game to rest•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Lights lamp twice Monday•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Scores in third straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...