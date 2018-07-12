Wild's Zach Parise: Cleared to play

Parise has fully recovered from the sternum injury sustained in the series against Winnipeg, NHL.com reports.

Parise is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season in which he only produced 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 42 games. The 33-year-old forward played in his first game situation on Wednesday since the injury sustained in the Winnipeg series, in a 4-on-4 league comprised of NHL players with ties to Minnesota.