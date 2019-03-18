Wild's Zach Parise: Collects 25th goal
Parise scored a power-play goal in 23:13 of ice time in Sunday's loss to the Islanders.
Parise was able to score his first goal since Feb. 21, and has five points in his last 10 games. The 34-year-old has been solid for the Wild this campaign, racking up 57 points in 71 games. Parise had a season-high 8:23 of power-play time in the game, which suggests he'll be relied upon heavily as the Wild make a playoff push.
