Wild's Zach Parise: Collects helper Friday

Parise notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Parise had the secondary helper on Jared Spurgeon's second tally of the game, which wound up being the game-winner. February hasn't been particularly kind to Parise, who has two goals and three helpers in 10 contests this month. He's at 37 points, 131 shots and a minus-13 rating in 60 outings this year.