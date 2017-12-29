Wild's Zach Parise: Completes conditioning assignment
Parise (back) was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, though he remains on long-term injured reserve.
Returning from a conditioning stint is Parise, who notched an assist in his rehab outing with Iowa on Thursday. The next step for the crafty winger is to practice with the NHL's Wild, with seemingly realistic hopes of making his debut with the big club early on in 2018.
