Wild's Zach Parise: Continues recent hot streak

Parise scored a goal and had three shots on goal in Friday's win over Vancouver. He's scored four goals with two assists over his last six games. "I feel like physical, it's probably the best I've felt in a few years. It makes a difference just being healthy," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

His five-game point streak is his longest since 2015. Parise missed the first 39 games of the season, so he could be rounding into top form in time for the playoffs.