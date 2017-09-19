Wild's Zach Parise: Continues to miss practice

Parise (back) did not play in Monday's preseason game and hasn't participated in practice yet this preseason, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Parise suffered a herniated disc two years ago, which heightens the concern for the 33-year-old forward. The exact nature of his injury isn't clear, but he's being called day-to-day. Still, an injury this early in camp is worrisome.