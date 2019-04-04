Wild's Zach Parise: Done for season

Head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Thursday that Parise (lower body/illness) will not suit up in Minnesota's final two regular season games, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

In what was mostly a disappointing season in Minnesota, Parise's season will come to an abrupt end. The 34-year-old will finish his campaign with 61 points in 74 games, and end on a five-game point streak. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since he signed with the Wild in 2012, it's likely Parise will be motivated to get healthy and get his team back into the running for the postseason next year.