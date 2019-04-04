Wild's Zach Parise: Done for season
Head coach Bruce Boudreau announced Thursday that Parise (lower body/illness) will not suit up in Minnesota's final two regular season games, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
In what was mostly a disappointing season in Minnesota, Parise's season will come to an abrupt end. The 34-year-old will finish his campaign with 61 points in 74 games, and end on a five-game point streak. After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since he signed with the Wild in 2012, it's likely Parise will be motivated to get healthy and get his team back into the running for the postseason next year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...