Parise dished one assist and had three shots in Saturday's 4-3 victory against the Kings.

The 36-year-old continues to contribute to the offense in his 17th NHL season, collecting the primary assist on the game-tying goal Saturday. Although Parise only saw 15:50 of ice time in the win, it's a positive sign for his potential offensive output this season that he saw 4:04 of power-play ice time. As long as Parise continues to handle a top-six role, he'll be one of the Wild's top fantasy options this season.