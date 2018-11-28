Wild's Zach Parise: Extends point streak in loss

Parise scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Arizona.

The power-play marker was Parise's 11th goal of the season and moved him to 21 points in 23 games. Meanwhile, he's now scored four goals and five points in his last five contests and continues showing what he's capable of when he's not being slowed by injury. Parise led all Minnesota forwards with 19:41 of ice time on Tuesday.