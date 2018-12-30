Wild's Zach Parise: Facilitates win over Jets

Parise bagged two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The veteran winger is wrapping up a strong December, and Parise now has four goals and 10 points in his last 11 games. He hasn't produced a point-a-game pace since he left New Jersey, but Parise now has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) through 36 games to begin 2018-19 in what has been something of a career resurgence.