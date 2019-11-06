Wild's Zach Parise: Fills empty net

Parise deposited an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Parise's fourth goal of the season made sure the Wild's comeback effort would be rewarded. The 35-year-old winger has only five points in 15 contests this season while skating to a minus-12 rating. He had an impressive bounce-back campaign with 61 points last year, but that success has eluded him in 2019-20.