Wild's Zach Parise: Five goals in last four outings

Parise scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Parise has found twine five times in his last four games. The winger is up to 19 tallies and 31 points through 49 contests overall. He's added 114 shots on goal, 12 power-play points and a minus-12 rating this season.

