Wild's Zach Parise: Game-time call for Friday
Parise (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Golden Knights on Friday, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
It initially didn't appear that there was much of a chance for Parise to lace up for the next contest, but the Wild are tentatively set to give him a long look in warmups to see whether he's fit to play against Vegas. Parise has an active four-game point streak going, so hopefully, this latest injury doesn't spoil his chances at finishing strong.
