Wild's Zach Parise: Game-time decision Sunday
Parise (undisclosed) will take warmups to decide his availability for Sunday's game against the Predators.
Parise missed Saturday's game against Calgary with this injury. The Minnesota native had scored five points in his last four games before missing Saturday's game. More news on Parise's availability should surface closer to puck drop Sunday night.
