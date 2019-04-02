Wild's Zach Parise: Gearing up for Tuesday's contest

Parise (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Parise missed the last four games with this condition, but he took line rushes with the top unit during warmups and will be ready to fight to keep the Wild's playoff hopes alive. The 34-year-old winger is having an excellent season with 26 goals and 59 points -- 16 with the man advantage -- through 73 games.