Wild's Zach Parise: Has 15 points in 15 games
Parise had a goal, a power-play assist and a team-high four shots in Thursday's 3-1 triumph over the Kings.
Parise and Mikko Koivu (three assists) battled over the mantle of best Wild forward in this one, with Parise's case bolstered by finishing with four shots while none of his teammates mustered more than two. The 34-year-old Minnesota native is playing at a point-per-game pace through his first 15 this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...