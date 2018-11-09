Wild's Zach Parise: Has 15 points in 15 games

Parise had a goal, a power-play assist and a team-high four shots in Thursday's 3-1 triumph over the Kings.

Parise and Mikko Koivu (three assists) battled over the mantle of best Wild forward in this one, with Parise's case bolstered by finishing with four shots while none of his teammates mustered more than two. The 34-year-old Minnesota native is playing at a point-per-game pace through his first 15 this season.