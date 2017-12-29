Wild's Zach Parise: Has assist in AHL rehab outing
Parise (back) had an assist while playing 15 and half minutes Thursday for AHL Iowa. He will return to Minnesota for practice with the NHL Wild and is aiming to make his NHL season debut on Jan. 2 or Jan. 4, TheAthletic.com reports.
It was his first game since undergoing back surgery Oct. 24. He could make another appearance for AHL Iowa before he returns to the NHL, but it's not clear if he'll be allowed to do so under the NHL rules for rehab assignments since he won't stay in Iowa, according to the Athletic report.
