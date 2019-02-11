Wild's Zach Parise: Has points in four of last five

Parise recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

The 34-year-old is up to 48 points in 55 games, notching his 11th power-play point of the season Sunday. Parise added a shot on goal, a hit, two blocked shots, and was a minus-1 in the loss.

