Wild's Zach Parise: Hasn't practiced with contact

Parise (back) is unlikely to play in any preseason games and his status for the Oct. 5 season opener remains uncertain, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "The next step will be if he continues to do well, at some point here progress to practice with contact, and guys often don't need a lot of days at that, so it's not out of the question," said head coach Chuck Fletcher.

Parise came to training camp with a sore back, which is a worry since he suffered a herniated disc two years ago. He's been labeled as day-to-day by the coaching staff, but it sounds like he'll need to clear the hurdle of taking contact in practice before there can be any confidence he'll play in a game.