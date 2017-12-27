Wild's Zach Parise: Headed for conditioning assignment

Parise (back) will be sent down to AHL Iowa for a conditioning assignment.

Parise -- who told reporters he has been cleared for contact -- will suit up for AHL Iowa on Thursday, before returning to Minnesota. While the news is certainly a step in the right direction, coach Bruce Boudreau clarified that the team is not expecting the winger back until after the New Year, according to Anthony LaPanta of Fox Sports North, which effectively rules Parise out for the next three games -- at minimum.