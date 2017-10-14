Wild's Zach Parise: Held out again Saturday

Parise (back) will not suit up for Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.

By sitting out this next one -- his fourth straight absence -- Parise is sure to benefit from six more days of rest before the Wild travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday. Injuries have become all too common for the Minnesota native, who has recorded 661 points (318 goals, 343 assists) in 830 career contests, and it must be extremely difficult for his fantasy owners to see that kind of production on the shelf.