Wild's Zach Parise: Hits 20-goal mark yet again

Parise scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Playing in his 999th career game, Parise knocked home a Jared Spurgeon rebound with 5:27 left to play to put the Wild ahead 4-1. The goal was Parise's 20th of the year, the 10th time he's reached that plateau in his decorated career. While not the elite scorer he was at his peak, the 35-year-old has still chipped in with 33 points and 119 shots in 53 games this season.