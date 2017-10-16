Wild's Zach Parise: Hits bump in road to health
Parise (back) skated in Monday's practice, but was forced to leave early after suffering a setback, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.
Parise has yet to play in 2017-18, though he appeared to be on track to make his season debut Friday in Winnipeg entering Monday's skate. There wasn't any information available as to how severe or insignificant the setback may be, but Parise will be evaluated further and the team may have a further update as soon as Tuesday.
