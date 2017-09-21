Wild's Zach Parise: Hoping to return soon

Parise (back) will meet with doctors Thursday to determine when he can resume skating with his teammates.

Despite his string of missed training-camp sessions, the organization insists Parise is still considered day-to-day. The Wild open the season Oct. 5 on the road against Detroit, which gives the winger an abridged timeline to get back to 100 percent. Injuries limited the 33-year-old to just 69 outings last year, but that didn't stop him from racking up 19 goals and 23 helpers. His track record of production makes the Minneapolis native worth picking up in most formats despite his injury woes.