Wild's Zach Parise: Hoping to return soon
Parise (back) will meet with doctors Thursday to determine when he can resume skating with his teammates.
Despite his string of missed training-camp sessions, the organization insists Parise is still considered day-to-day. The Wild open the season Oct. 5 on the road against Detroit, which gives the winger an abridged timeline to get back to 100 percent. Injuries limited the 33-year-old to just 69 outings last year, but that didn't stop him from racking up 19 goals and 23 helpers. His track record of production makes the Minneapolis native worth picking up in most formats despite his injury woes.
More News
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Continues to miss practice•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Nursing back injury•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Scores lone goal again•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Provides late-game heroics to force OT•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Posts three points in Tuesday's home win•
-
Wild's Zach Parise: Looks ready to rock Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...