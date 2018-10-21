Wild's Zach Parise: Hot start continues

Parise scored goal against Tampa Bay on Saturday night in a 5-4 overtime win.

He now has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in eight games. No-one can douse the fire under Parise's game right now, but we know it won't last. He is injury prone and at 34, his game is generally in decline. Take advantage of Parise's performance for now -- he might even be sitting on the wire.