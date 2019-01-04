Wild's Zach Parise: Knocks off Leafs with game-winner

Parise scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 34-year-old struck for his 18th goal of the season just under five minutes into the third period, and it held up as the game-winner. With 35 points in 38 games, Parise is exhibiting signs of rejuvenation in what's been a healthy and productive 2018-19 campaign to date. Just be mindful that his current shooting percentage of 15.0 is a career high, which is likely to regress closer to his career mark of 11.5 as the season rolls on.