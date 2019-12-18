Wild's Zach Parise: Late goal can't salvage result
Parise scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Parise tallied late in the third period, but the Wild were unable to find an equalizer. The 35-year-old is up to 20 points (14 goals, six helpers) in 35 contests this year. He's added 81 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating.
