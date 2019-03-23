Wild's Zach Parise: Late scratch Saturday
Parise has a lower-body injury and won't play Saturday versus the Hurricanes.
He was hurt Friday night after colliding with Washington forward Tom Wilson, but Parise finished the game. Hopefully that's a sign this injury isn't too serious. Pontus Aberg will fill into the lineup while Matt Read slots onto the top line.
