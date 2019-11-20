Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Lights lamp twice in win

Parise scored two goals, one a power-play game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He got the Wild rolling with two tallies in the first period, the second coming right before intermission as the veteran forward tipped home a Ryan Suter point shot, and he rounded out his line in the box score with four shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Parise has found the back of the net in three straight games, and on the year he has eight goals, but only 11 points, in 21 contests.

