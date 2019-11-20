Wild's Zach Parise: Lights lamp twice in win
Parise scored two goals, one a power-play game-winner, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
He got the Wild rolling with two tallies in the first period, the second coming right before intermission as the veteran forward tipped home a Ryan Suter point shot, and he rounded out his line in the box score with four shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Parise has found the back of the net in three straight games, and on the year he has eight goals, but only 11 points, in 21 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.