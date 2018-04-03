Wild's Zach Parise: Lights lamp twice Monday

Parise scored two goals in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

He also chipped in four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Parise took some time shaking off his rust after missing the first half of the season, but he's in a groove with the playoffs on the horizon -- the 33-year-old is working on a seven-game point streak, racking up seven goals and nine points over that stretch.