Wild's Zach Parise: May be headed for surgery

Parise (back) is reportedly considering undergoing surgery, per Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com.

Parise appeared to be nearing a return to action, but suffered a setback in his recovery which apparently has put surgery on the table. The winger has yet to make his 2017-18 season debut and it seems unlikely he will be back soon given this news.

