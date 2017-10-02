Play

Wild's Zach Parise: Misses practice Monday

Parise (back) is not practicing Monday, placing doubt on his availability for Thursday's season opener, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

It increasingly looks like Parise will begin the season on injured reserve after failing to play in any preseason games. However, nothing official has been announced from the Wild.

