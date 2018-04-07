Wild's Zach Parise: Missing final regular-season game to rest

Parise is expected to take the night off for rest as the Wild finish the regular season against the Sharks on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Given Parise's checkered injury history, it's no surprise that Minnesota will sit him for the finale. The proven playmaker averaged 17:04 of ice time and played in 42 straight contests after returning from back surgery Jan 2. He finishes with 15 goals and nine assists, but the man-advantage production was scant as he only lit the lamp twice to supplement an assist in that special teams situation.