Wild's Zach Parise: Multi-assist streak widens to three games
Parise recorded two more assists -- including a power-play setup -- in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.
Parise has bagged two apples in each of his last three games. No one has ever questioned the Minnesota native's scoring talent, but the big concern centers around Parise's inability to stay healthy for an extended period of time. For example, last season, a back injury kept the first-round draft pick (New Jersey, 2003) out of the lineup until the calendar flipped to 2018, yet he still ended up with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) through 42 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...