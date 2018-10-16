Wild's Zach Parise: Multi-assist streak widens to three games

Parise recorded two more assists -- including a power-play setup -- in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Predators.

Parise has bagged two apples in each of his last three games. No one has ever questioned the Minnesota native's scoring talent, but the big concern centers around Parise's inability to stay healthy for an extended period of time. For example, last season, a back injury kept the first-round draft pick (New Jersey, 2003) out of the lineup until the calendar flipped to 2018, yet he still ended up with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) through 42 contests.