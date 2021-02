Parise posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Parise set up Marcus Foligno for the Wild's third goal, capping off a strong passing sequence on a late power play. The helper was Parise's second in his last three games, The 36-year-old winger has just six points, 31 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 13 contests.