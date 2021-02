Parise collected a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Parise had the primary helper on the Wild's lone tally from Kirill Kaprizov. The start of the 2020-21 campaign has been tough for Parise, who has just two goals and five points through 11 outings. The Wild's power play is operating at just 7.1 percent this season, which has likely weighed down on Parise's efficiency on the scoresheet.