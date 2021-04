Parise scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Parise struck at 3:20 of the second period to give the Wild a 3-1 lead. His goal stood as the game-winner. The 36-year-old winger is up to six tallies, 17 points, 70 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 34 appearances. He's seen fourth-line minutes lately, but that's actually helped him produce more -- he has five points in his last five outings.