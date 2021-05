Parise scored a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Parise gave the Wild a lead at 11:57 of the first period, and they didn't look back. The 36-year-old winger was healthy scratched for Games 1 through 3, but he's replaced Marcus Johansson (arm) in the last two contests. Parise will continue to fill a third-line role and provide veteran experience, although it's unlikely he finds a sudden surge on offense.