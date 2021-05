Parise scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits and blocked shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Parise settled a deflection and sent a backhand between his legs and through Marc-Andre Fleury's five-hole in the first period. The goal was Parise's third point in as many games -- he had just one scoreless appearance after entering the lineup in place of Marcus Johansson (arm).