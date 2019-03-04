Wild's Zach Parise: No points in return
Parise (undisclosed) skated 20:01 in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Parise missed one game with the injury, but the lofty ice time totals suggest the issue was a minor one. He did provide some heroics with the only tally for the Wild in the shootout. It's safe to use the winger normally going forward.
