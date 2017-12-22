Wild's Zach Parise: No timetable for return despite progress
Parise (back) has been skating with the Wild for the past week, but he remains without a timetable for his return. "You could see out there he's getting more involved in everything," head coach Bruce Boudreau told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "We want to make sure -- his has been such a long, lingering injury, not only for this year, for previous years -- that when he plays, he's fully ready."
Parise has been skating for the past month but hasn't progressed to a full practice since undergoing Oct. 24 surgery. It sounds like he could return in January.
