Parise (COVID-19 protocol) isn't traveling with the Wild on its four-game road trip that starts Monday in San Jose, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Parise was placed in COVID-19 protocol March 24. Players typically need 10 days to clear the league's protocol, so it's fair to rule Parise out for the entire trip, which concludes Saturday in Vegas. Luke Johnson and Luke Cramarossa are expected to rotate into the lineup until Parise returns.