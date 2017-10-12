Wild's Zach Parise: Not traveling with team

Parise (back) did not make the trip to Chicago, ruling him out against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Parise has yet to take the ice this season, but was participating in team practice prior to the road trip. The Wild are back at home Saturday when they square off with the Blue Jackets, which is the veteran winger's next chance to make his 2017-18 debut.