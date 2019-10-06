Wild's Zach Parise: Notches PPG in loss

Parise scored a power-play goal and logged two shots in Minnesota's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

The 35-year-old scored a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game at 2-2, his first goal of the season. Parise stayed relatively healthy in 2018-19 after an injury-marred 2017-18 and the result was a 28-goal, 61-point effort that represented his most productive season in five years. His days as an elite point producer are in the past, but a healthy Parise should still be good for 25 to 30 goals again this season.