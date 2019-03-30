Wild's Zach Parise: Officially out Friday
Parise (lower body) won't play in Friday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wild have struggled without Parise in the lineup, as they scored just one goal over the last two games. He'll miss his third contest, so Matt Read will continue to work on Minnesota's top line.
